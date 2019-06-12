Fire destroys storage building at Braun Seafood in Cutchogue

A fire erupted at around 3 a.m. in a rear storage building at Braun Seafood in Cutchogue Wednesday. Firefighters from departments across the North Fork were continuing to pump water on it as of 6 a.m.

Braun Seafood owner Ken Homan said the fire destroyed a building that houses a large freezer for seafood storage. By 6 a.m. the building had completely collapsed.

“This is a nightmare,” he said. “I don’t know what we will do.”

Firefighters on the scene said the fire was controlled by about 6:30 a.m. Volunteers from East Marion to Jamesport assisted at the scene.

Cutchogue Fire Department Chief Tom Shalvey said the alarm was around 3 a.m. and he was on the scene within three minutes, quickly observing that the storage building was fully engulfed with flames.

Chief Shalvey said one firefighter was treated for minor heat issues.

Braun is a major seafood marketplace for the East End and beyond, supplying hundreds of restaurants across the region.

Top Caption: A firefighter battles the blaze around 4 a.m. about an hour after it started. (Credit: Dawn Manwaring)

