Small plane crashes in Mattituck; two people reported dead

A small plane crashed in a wooded lot near the Long Island Sound north of Harbes Farm in Mattituck Saturday morning with two passengers on board, according to Federal Aviation Administration officials.

An FAA spokesperson said two people were on board the Beechcraft A36 when it crashed about 9:15 a.m. He declined to comment on the identities or medical conditions of the passengers.

Emergency alerts sent to first responders said there was a fully involved fire at the scene and that the two passengers had died.

Traffic was briedfly being redirected from Sound Avenue near Herricks Lane but the road has since opened back up.

Police near the scene declined to comment on the crash.

The FAA said it will be investigating the incident and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the cause of the crash.

Caption: Police set up near Harbes Farm in Mattituck. (Credit: Steve Wick)

