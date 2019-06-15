Southold Blotter: Massachusetts man arrested for BWI

Alexander Haddad of Worcester, Mass. was arrested around 3:15 p.m. Sunday and given a BWI after police observed him leaving Greenport harbor on his boat and speeding through a 5 mph speed zone and operating his vessel in an “unsafe, erratic manner.” An officer followed Mr. Haddad as he did circles behind a Shelter Island police boat before turning back towards Greenport. The officer stopped Mr. Haddad and escorted him and the vessel back to Mitchell Park Marina in Greenport Village. At that point, the officer noticed that Mr. Haddad appeared to be intoxicated and placed him under arrest.

• The manager of Corey Creek Vineyards in Southold reported around 11:32 a.m. Friday that an unknown individual gained entry to the vineyard and removed an ATM machine valued at $2,800. Police determined that the unknown individual tampered with the surveillance system and may have entered and exited though a south window.

• An Orient man called police around 5:32 a.m. last Tuesday to report an unknown male lying in the grass at 25825 Route 25 in Orient. The male, who gave police a Maine address, told them he was currently undomiciled and was getting some rest before continuing his westbound travels. The officer at the scene transported the man to the First Street bus stop.

• A Greenport High School student and village resident reported to police around 4:37 p.m. last Monday that his backpack, valued at $75, and three books had been taken during his gym class around 2 p.m. The boy’s father said he informed the principal of the incident, but wanted to have it documented with the local police as well.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments