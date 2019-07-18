Beach apparel shop, Beacheeky, opens in Southold

Drivers on Main Road in Southold may have noticed a beachy new storefront that’s popped up at the former Hudson City Savings Bank space in the Feather Hill shopping plaza.

Southold resident Catherine Earl, 51, opened the beach-themed shop, Beacheeky, July 3. The store features men’s and women’s apparel, beach-related goods, gifts and other trinkets. A formal grand opening is planned for Saturday, July 20.

Ms. Earl, a native of Massapequa Park, has lived in coastal locations throughout the country — including Hawaii, northeastern Virginia and San Diego — as her husband, Jeff, traveled for the Navy. She feels she belongs in a beachfront community, she said.

“I was never happy when I was not near the beach,” she said. “Being near the beach is where I’m at my happiest.”

In October, Ms. Earl’s husband plans to retire as a United Airlines pilot, offering them the opportunity to establish a permanent base in Southold.

Main Road was the ideal location for the business: there’s no beach apparel shop in Southold or Riverhead town where shoppers can snag a pair of high-qualify flip-fops or a beach cover-up, she said.

The shop, catering mainly to moms and daughters, is set to be open year-round. When colder weather hits the North Fork, the shop will offer “comfy” jeans and sweaters, she said.

Most in-store products are from vendors in California, Florida and Canada. Beacheeky also sells Carleton Clothing, a brand of Long Island-themed merchandise from Brookhaven artist Reid Carleton, and HL Sea Glass Jewelry from Jamesport artist Holly L’Hommedieu.

She was inspired to open the shop by friends in San Diego, who have similar beach apparel shops. Ms. Earl, who worked as a geologist, said her experience in jewelry retailing prompted her to open the shop for herself.

“It was time for me to do this for myself and not do this for someone else anymore,” she said. “I was thinking, ‘If I’m going to work this hard, I need to do this for myself.’ ”

Two of her sons, Harley, 15, and Brady, 6, are enrolled in Southold schools. As an involved parent, she said she’ll stock up on plain black dress pants and white button-ups, intended for the fall and spring school concert seasons. Ms. Earl also said she aims to host events for the school PTA.

Until Beacheeky’s website is up and running, she encourages shoppers to visit its Facebook and Instagram pages.

The store is open 10 a.m. to 6. p.m. daily. Hours are expected to change with the seasons.

