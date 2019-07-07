Drainage work on Depot Lane slated to begin Monday

Drainage work is slated to begin Monday, July 8, to address a “longstanding” problem on Depot Lane in Cutchogue.

Town engineer Michael Collins said at a work session Tuesday that a drainage system located north of the railroad tracks is “no longer performing” and parts will need to be replaced.

“Elements of [the system] are older than I am,” he said. “They may be as much as 100 years old.”

One drain will be reused and a highway department crew will add new catch basins and leaching pools. Metal pipes will also be replaced with plastic pipes that won’t degrade, Mr. Collins said.

“It’s a capacity issue,” he said, describing the problem that leaves standing water for sometimes days at a time after rainfall. “It slowly goes away, so there is good material in the area, it’s just that there isn’t enough to hold the volume of water coming at it during a storm.”

Supervisor Scott Russell signed several purchase orders during the work session and Mr. Collins estimated the work could begin as soon as Monday.

Road closures at the north end of Depot Lane are planned, Mr. Collins said, due to the narrow width of the roadway and where the drains are located.

The road will be closed to thru-traffic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. while work is underway, he said.

Access from Route 25 will still be available for businesses and Depot Lane residents.

Mr. Collins estimated the work would be completed by the end of next week.

Photo caption: Depot Lane in Cutchogue. (Credit: Tara Smith)

