Greenport man charged with DWI, leaving scene of Mattituck crash

A Greenport man was arrested Wednesday after fleeing the scene of a crash in Mattituck, according to Southold Town police.

Kelvin Euceda, 31, of Greenport was driving drunk in a 2001 Chevy pickup truck with a front seat passenger in the vehicle when he crashed into another vehicle on Sound Avenue and then left the scene of the crash, police said.

Mr. Euceda was eventually stopped by police and found to be intoxicated.

He was charged with DWI and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash and held overnight for arraignment.

Comments

comments