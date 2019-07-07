Police: Pair of cyclists involved in Mattituck crashes Saturday

Two cyclists suffered injuries less than two hours apart in separate crashes with vehicles in Mattituck Saturday, according to Southold Town police.

In the first incident, a 63-year-old man was headed southbound on his bicycle near the Reeve Road intersection with East Mill Road when he collided with the rear passenger side of a 2019 Jeep Cherokee also traveling south on Reeve Road. The crash caused the cyclist to lose consciousness. He was transported via police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of his injuries, police said in a press release.

A second crash occurred shortly after noon on Main Road, when a 58-year-old man was headed eastbound in the vicinity of Wickham Avenue where a driver, not seeing him, attempted to make a right turn. The cyclist injured one of his hands after colliding with the passenger side of the vehicle. He was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead via Mattituck Fire Department ambulance for treatment of his injuries.

No charges were filed in either incident, according to police.

