Restaurants at Claudio’s under fire from Village; closure threatened

The Greenport Village Board of Trustees is giving the owners of the Claudio’s restaurant complex until Monday to submit critical documentation showing they are in compliance with specific code regulations, or face potential closure.

The board decided during a work session meeting Thursday night that, given the amount of time the property owners have had to comply, action must be taken. They are giving the restaurant owners until Monday to show they have installed a necessary pumpout station and obtained a valid Certificate of Occupancy to operate the two outdoor restaurants.

Claudios’ new owners got a “fast-tracked” approval of their wetlands permit in late March, after officials expressed concern over the disruption the work would cause other businesses, according to previous reporting. To ensure construction would be complete by Memorial Day, the trustees voted on the application for a wetlands permit the same night they held a public hearing on it, thereby expediting the process by at least a month.

The owners needed the permit to replace buklheading in three areas at the waterfront site.

The company has, since June 12, received at least six different notices of violation – three related to noise complaints and the other three for operating without a valid Certificate of Occupancy for Claudio’s Waterfront (formerly Claudio’s Clam Bar) and Crabby Jerry’s, officials said. As per town code, the property was given 30 days to obtain a valid CO from the time their work was completed, or they would face further appearance tickets.

Officials said the restaurants were not in compliance with the Village Conservation Advisory Council’s suggestion that, consistent with the village’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Plan, a pumpout station should be installed.

Greenport Village Mayor George Hubbard Jr. said in an interview Friday that, “the building inspector went down there today, and their pumpout station is working. As far as I know, they are in compliance now. They got everything done that they needed to do, so that really will not be an issue.”

With that said, the possibility of closure of the two outdoor restaurants is still on the table until the paperwork is dropped off at Village Hall – either late Friday or by end of work Monday. Mr. Hubbard said late Friday afternoon that while he was not at Village Hall today, he was told that Claudio’s staff was in and out up to four times, trying to get the building up to code.

“The board was promised this would be taken care of … They said they had trouble getting the machinery here, getting the equipment that they need and everything else,” Mr. Hubbard said of the lack of a CO. “It was just a bunch of delays. This whole process started last October and eventually, the board’s feeling was, they should have ordered this stuff in October when they started planning on doing this project, knowing that they needed to have it.”

The board was later told the parts had arrived, but could not yet be installed.

“It was just one delay after another and there was frustration on part of the trustees last night that, you know, they just need to get this done and be over with and then be open for business,” Mr. Hubbard said. “Get your CO, get your pumpout station in, then go back to business. We wanted to just bring it to a head and just get it settled.”

If necessary documentation is provided by Monday’s deadline – which would allow the agenda to be updated by Tuesday for a Thursday meeting and vote – the two restaurants will be in the clear.

“It’s kind of upsetting,” trustee Mary Bess Phillips said at Thursday’s work session, “that they are not adhering to the code or getting their certificate of occupancy at this point.”

As for the mounting noise complaints, Mr. Hubbard said they need to be addressed due to the village code’s noise ordinance.

“That dates back to when we had a police department and since we don’t have a police department, we don’t have the noise meters or trained personnel right now to go and do decibel readings that are on the village code,” he said. “People are saying, ‘It’s in your code, just enforce it.’ Well, it’s not that simple because you need somebody that’s trained to use the machinery, plus we would have to buy new machinery to do it because it hasn’t been used in 25 years since the police department was gone.”

On top of that, he said, Southold Town does not have the noise meters that would be needed and different people work in that part of the village at different times. Even if there was a single trained individual, there’s no guarantee that person would be working the same day every week.

“The village administrator and the building department have had discussions with them about, ‘Alright, you have a band playing during the day, that’s fine. But you can’t have the DJ playing loud dance music until 2 o’clock in the morning,’” Mr. Hubbard said.

He said Claudio’s owners were advised to tone it down. Suggestions were made that they close their curtains so the overhead canopy would muffle the noise within, but Claudio’s staff said it gets hot inside. To that, Mr. Hubbard said, the owners should do what needs to be done to comply – putting in air conditioners, for example.

“If we don’t have the paperwork by end of work on Monday,” Mr. Hubbard said, “then there will be an item on the agenda to hold them in contempt of their building permit and take appropriate action. We would be voting on Thursday at our regular meeting at 7 o’clock to take appropriate action against them if they are not in compliance at that time.”

Tora Matsuoka, a principal in Seasoned Hospitalities, the company hired to run the Claudio’s complex by its new owners, could not be immediately reached for comment.

