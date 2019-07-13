Southold Blotter: Fight at beach leads to multiple arrests

A large fight at a Greenport beach involving multiple men resulted in five people under arrest Saturday afternoon, according to police.

The fight allegedly broke out after one man asked a Queens woman to move her vehicle at Klipp Park, at which point she said he grew hostile and aggressive and used profane language toward her.

When police first arrived, the fight had subsided, but while officers were attempting to disperse the crowd, the fight began again with multiple people involved, police said.

A teen and a 50-year-old man, both from Voorhees, N.J., and a 51-year-old Jackson Heights man were all charged with disorderly conduct, a violation. A 53-year-old Southold man was also charged with disorderly conduct and second-degree harassment, both violations. Police charged one man with a misdemeanor. Michael Maragopoulos, 44, of Bayside was charged with obstructing governmental administration.

All the suspects were released on cash bail for a future court date appearance.

• William Fitzpatrick Velez of Cutchogue was arrested around 11:49 p.m. last Friday for driving while intoxicated after having been involved in a motor vehicle crash on Peconic Bay Boulevard in Laurel. Police smelled alcohol on his breath and conducted standard field sobriety tests, which they said Mr. Velez failed.

• Mario Roche-Ruiz of Greenport was arrested for DWI in Greenport Village around 12:54 a.m. last Saturday after police observed him leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash. Police said Mr. Roche-Ruiz was traveling southbound on Main Street when he crossed over the double yellow line, struck the vehicle of a Calverton man who was northbound on Main Street, and fled the scene. Police detected the odor of alcohol on his breath and conducted standard field sobriety tests, which Mr. Roche-Ruiz failed.

• A Mattituck man reported around 6:26 p.m. last Monday that $1,200 worth of drills had been taken from his vehicle, which was parked at Tyler’s Automotive on Route 25 in Mattituck for repairs. The man said he spoke with an employee of Tyler’s Automotive, who said he was unsure whether the vehicle had been locked. Police determined that no forced entry was visible. The man reported that a $700 angle drill, a $300 hammer drill and a $200 standard drill — all of which included batteries and chargers that had “EME” etched into them — had been taken.

• A Southold man told police around 7:18 a.m. last Wednesday that a $200 Xbox console, a $25 NYS fishing permit, $14 in cash, a $10 video and a $5 blue bag had been taken from his room in a group home at Bayview Apartments in Southold. The man said he had left his door unlocked and that the items were taken while he was on the porch. No surveillance cameras were in the vicinity of the room. Police advised the man to lock his door in the future.

• A Southold man reported to police around 6:44 p.m. last Monday that a $125 jump-starter and $15 worth of loose change had been taken from his vehicle, which was parked in the IGA lot in Greenport. The man said he had last used his truck around 2 p.m. Sunday, and that the property had been taken between then and the time of the report. The truck was left unsecured in the lot, police said, and the vehicle did not appear damaged. No surveillance cameras were present in the area, but an investigation is underway.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

