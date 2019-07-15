Southold Town sets July 29 public hearing for Comprehensive Plan

The Southold Town Planning Board has set a public hearing on the town’s Comprehensive Plan. The hearing was set for Monday, July 29 at 6 p.m.

During that special meeting, the Planning Board will provide an overview of the plan and answer questions that members of the public may have.

Any comments made during the hearing will be provided to the Town Board for their consideration, planning director Heather Lanza said.

Ahead of the July 29 hearing, the plan can be reviewed online on the Southold Town website. Ms. Lanza said that by next week, hard copies of the plan will be available for review at all public libraries as well as the town clerk and planning offices.

The public will have additional opportunities to review the completed plan during informational community meetings, which have not yet been scheduled. Officials are hoping to begin holding those meetings this month.

In addition, Ms. Lanza also said the planning department is working on an informational video to air on Channel 22.

The Town Board hasn’t set a date for their public hearing yet, but is aiming to adopt the Comprehensive Plan in September.

