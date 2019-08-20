Cops: Main airlifted after suffering leg injuries in boating incident

A 57-year-old man was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital Tuesday afternoon after his legs were injured in a boating incident, according to Southold Town police.

Police Chief Martin Flatley said the Southampton Police Department received a call around 2:23 p.m. that a man fell in Peconic Bay. The call was relayed to Southold police and both departments began a search in the bay.

A Southold Bay Constable found the injured man aboard a vessel near James Creek in Mattituck. Three additional passengers were on board, police said. Mattituck Fire Department officials said boat propellers had scrapped the lower half of his legs and caused severe lacerations.

Police said in a press release the man entered the water to take a turn on a tube and failed to realize that the boat had been left in forward gear.

The bay constable took control of that boat and navigated back to Strong’s Marine in Mattituck where an ambulance was waiting. The ambulance transported him to Mattituck High School where he was airlifted for injuries that were not life-threatening.

“His lacerations were deep, but it did not look like it hit any arteries,” Chief Flatley said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

[email protected]

Comments

comments