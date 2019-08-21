Package scanner causes ‘false alarm’ outside Greenport Post Office

A potential bomb scare that set off a bit of panic in Greenport Tuesday night was a false alarm, according to police.

Front Street was closed in the vicinity of the Greenport Post Office in the late night hours, following a report of a beeping sound coming from a mailbox located outside.

Emergency services was called to the scene and the area was closed off to the public.

“False alarm,” Southold Town police chief Martin Flatley said in an email. “It ended up being a postal worker’s package scanner, which had a low battery alarm going off, that was left in the box in front of the post office.”

The scene was cleared around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

