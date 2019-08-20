Police: Brentwood man resisted arrest following incident at Greenport concert event

A Brentwood man was arrested following an alleged outburst during Dances in the Park at Mitchell Park in Greenport Monday night.

Southold Town police said Matthew Jankite, 30, of Brentwood was approached by a police officer who asked to see his identification after he was observed drinking from an open liquor bottle in public shortly before 9 p.m. Monday. Mr. Jankite then aggressively “walked towards the undersigned officer yelling obscenities in a heavily crowded area,” according to a police press release.

When he was told he was being placed under arrest, Mr. Jankite refused to be handcuffed and after a brief struggle, he spit on an officer while being placed in a police vehicle, according to the release.

Mr. Jankite was charged with second-degree obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and second-degree harassment along with a public drinking violation.

He was held overnight at police headquarters and is expected to be arraigned Tuesday morning.

