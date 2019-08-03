Southold Blotter: Man passed out in driver’s seat charged with DWI

A Coram man who was observed hanging halfway out of the driver’s side door of his Honda was arrested Sunday for driving while intoxicated, according to Southold Town police.

A Mattituck man reported to police seeing the driver, who appeared to be passed out and unconscious around 3 a.m. on Route 48 in Cutchogue. The witness told police he observed the man in the driver’s seat with the ignition running, half slumped out the door, police said.

Police arrested Brian Gutierrez for misdemeanor DWI and a violation for unlawful possession of marijuana, according to reports.

• An Oakdale woman who spotted speeding and failing to maintain her lane of travel on Route 48 was arrested for DWI shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday night, police said.

Angela Manganiello, 38, was charged with several traffic violations in addition to DWI. Police also said she refused a breath test.

• Kelvin Euceda, 31, of Greenport was arrested for DWI around 1:33 p.m. last Wednesday after police observed him operating the same vehicle, a 2001 Chevy pickup, that had fled the scene of a crash earlier in the day.

He was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

• Kyle McCaskie of Cutchogue was arrested for DWI after police stopped him around 12:39 p.m. last Wednesday to question him about another incident.

• Southold police, along with members of the Greenport, East Marion, Southold and Cutchogue fire departments responded to the scene of a basement fire in Greenport West around 7:42 p.m. Sunday. The fire was extinguished without incident, police said.

• A Garden City man reported around 3:47 p.m. Sunday that two intoxicated people, a woman and a man from Orient, were attempting to enter a vehicle at Orient by the Sea Marina on Route 25. Police responded and interviewed both individuals, who agreed not to drive the vehicle, which belonged to the man. By the time police arrived, members of the Orient Fire Department were already on scene, responding to the woman, who was suffering from an alcohol overdose.

• Two Mattituck women reported to police around 5:02 p.m. Saturday that a $750 black antique Verizon phone booth had been taken from their front yard. One of the women said she remembers seeing the phone booth on their property last Wednesday, but just noticed that it was missing. No surveillance cameras were present in the area, according to police.

• A Cutchogue man who was biking on Oregon Road around 6:17 p.m. last Wednesday was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Oregon Road and Depot Lane in Cutchogue, after the operator, a Florida woman, drove straight through the intersection and failed to yield right of way, according to reports. The woman stopped at the stop sign on Depot Lane, according to police, but said she did not see the bicyclist, who sustained injuries as a result of the collision.

• A Greenport woman, employed by American Beech in Greenport, contacted police around 3:47 p.m. Friday to report that a red and white Pure City bicycle, valued at $200, had been stolen from a bike rack at the restaurant sometime last Tuesday night. The woman said the bike had a brown leather seat. She said she wanted to document the incident and see the bicycle returned if found. An officer canvassed the village, with no results.

• A Southold man contacted police around 3:05 p.m. last Thursday to add information to a previous report, saying that he had been menaced at knifepoint by another Southold man while four other individuals were at his apartment. The man said he did not wish to press charges, but wanted the incident documented.

• A man with addresses in the Bronx and Southold told police around 7:58 a.m. last Thursday that between July 1 and July 11, a $400 generator had been stolen from a Route 48 residence that he owns and is rebuilding. An investigation is ongoing, police said.

• A Greenport man told police around 9:51 p.m. last Monday that his $900 green Lesco H700-083 lawn mower was missing from the back of his pickup truck. The man, a Front Street resident, said he canvassed the area and found the lawn mower in the driveway of an abandoned house on Center Street. Police responded and saw that the lawn mower was covered with a green tarp. They confirmed that the mower belonged to the man who reported it missing, returned it to him and attempted to locate the owners of several surveillance systems in the Fourth Avenue area.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

