Cops: Five arrested during DWI Task Force operation

An East End DWI Task Force operation in Southold Town Saturday night into Sunday on Labor Day weekend resulted in five arrests, according to Southold Town police.

Those arrested were:

Casey Luther, 35, of Moriches was charged with DWI and operating a motor vehicle for operating with .08% or more blood alcohol content.

Kit Lepre, 25, of Cutchogue was charged with DWI.

Jessica Jackson, 28, of Greenport Villa was charged with DWI and operating a motor vehicle with .08% or more blood alcohol content.

Alex Arce, 29, of Port Jefferson was charged with aggravated DWI.

Angel Perez, 32, of Greenport was charged with driving while ability impaired by alcohol and operating without a license.

The DWI Task Force involved members of the Southold, Riverhead, Suffolk County and New York State police departments.

