Update: Child dies after T-bone crash on Route 48 in Greenport

Update (11:12 p.m): A child died following Tuesday night’s crash in Greenport, police Chief Martin Flatley confirmed. Further details would be forthcoming a press release, he added.

Original story: A T-bone crash in Greenport resulted in at least one serious injury Tuesday night, according to Southold Town police. The crash occurred near the Route 48 and Chapel Lane intersection shortly before 8:30 p.m.

Route 48 was closed between Albertson Lane and Moores Lane as first responders were at the scene.

A Suffolk police medevac was en route to Greenport High School, but was canceled as first responders opted to transport an injured youth to Eastern Long Island Hospital.

The extent of any other injuries were not immediately clear. Further details on the crash were not yet available.

