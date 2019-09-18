Greenport school bond revote delayed until December

A revote on the Greenport School District’s revised bond proposal has been postponed until December, officials announced at Tuesday’s board meeting.

The delay will allow an additional work session to be held next month to further discuss the Capital Improvement Plan as officials continue to trim costs, board members said.

The board held a work session last Wednesday, Sept. 11, to continue discussing revisions to the bond project. At that time, Superintendent David Gamberg said Tuesday, the board scheduled an additional work session for Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 6 p.m. for the purpose of finalizing the plan. A regular meeting will follow around 7 p.m.

“I am pleased to report we are making progress in putting together a comprehensive review of what was discussed [last Wednesday] evening and some of the decisions that board members had to make relative to the scope of the bond,” Mr. Gamberg said.

The Capital Improvement Plan, originally pitched as a $23.8 million plan, was rejected by voters in June. The total cost of the plan has been trimmed down through a series of work sessions.

At the Aug. 21 work session, board members cut the plan down to $18.1 million —or $17.1 million if Capital Reserve funds are applied — by removing part of the price of the outdoor bleachers from the plan. While the entire structure will not be replaced, $50,000 will be earmarked toward replacing the wooden bleachers with aluminum bleachers.

Mr. Gamberg said he is preparing documents for community members that compare the revised bond to the original plan.

Following the meeting, board president Daniel Creedon said he aims to have a finalized plan available to the public at the regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

“I can’t speak for the other board members, but I’m hopeful we will wrap this up soon,” he said.

A meeting originally set for Oct. 10 has been canceled, officials said. A specific date for the bond revote has not yet been finalized.

The plan had originally been for an October vote on the revised bond.

