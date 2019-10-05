Blotter: Small brush fire extinguished in Mattituck; train forced to stop

Police responded to a small brush fire in the rear yard of a Theresa Drive residence in Mattituck Sunday around 1:23 p.m. Members of the Mattituck Fire Department extinguished the fire.

• An investigation is underway after a Long Island Railroad train was stopped near 2745 Peconic Lane in Peconic around 6:41 p.m. Friday. Patrols dealt with the eastbound train, which the conductor said had struck at least one cement cinder block that was placed on the tracks. The conductor did not report any damage, and the train was inspected accordingly.

• A Mattituck man told police around 1 p.m. Friday that a female, later identified by police as an East Meadow resident, exited the passenger side of a black GMC pickup truck and removed a political sign from his property. The man said the woman put the sign in the truck and drove off. The Mattituck man said he would not press charges if his sign were returned. Police identified an East Meadow man as the driver. The man admitted that his wife had removed the sign and told police he would return the sign to the property, which he did, according to police photos.

• A representative of the town Department of Public Works reported to police last Thursday around 10:05 a.m. that an unknown individual had removed a $300 venting pipe and some roof shingles from the top of the public bathroom at Goose Creek Beach in Southold. The representative further reported that the incident had likely occurred within the previous few days.

• A Miami, Fla., man told police a Southold man failed to stop at a stop sign near Oaklawn Avenue Extension in Southold last Wednesday around 10:28 a.m., resulting in an accident with reported injuries. The Southold man denied that he had failed to stop and said he did not see the other driver. Over $1,000 worth of vehicular damage was reported.

• A Mattituck man told police around 6:49 p.m. last Tuesday that he saw smoke coming from a residence under construction on Freeman Road in Mattituck. Southold police and members of the Cutchogue and Mattituck fire departments responded and determined the smoke was coming from the basement. There, Mattituck firefighters found a smoldering fire where the spray foam insulation met the foundation and was unable to properly ventilate. The fire was extinguished and the home was ventilated accordingly. The homeowner, a Mattituck man with two addresses in the hamlet, was not present at the time, but was notified of the situation. A Southold Town building inspector was notified and responded to the scene as well. The fire was determined to be accidental.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

