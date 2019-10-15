Cops: Driver flees police, crashes into parked cars in Greenport

The driver of a black Infiniti led police on a short pursuit in Greenport and fled the scene after crashing into several parked vehicles Monday night, according to Southold Town police.

Police were unable to locate the driver.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle for a traffic violation in the parking lot of Layyah on Front Street. The vehicle then fled before crashing into the vehicles in front of 527 Madison Ave. around 9:30 p.m.

The damaged vehicles were still parked on the road Tuesday morning. A woman who lives on Madison Avenue and was home at the time described the chaos that ensued.

“We heard the crash and first we thought it was in the front of the house,” said Sonja, who declined to give her last name. “But then as everyone started coming out, police and everything was back here chasing.”

The Infiniti wrapped around Madison Avenue and hit a Volvo, which led to a chain reaction, the woman said. A Nissan and Honda Civic were damaged as a result of the initial collision.

The woman said her car somehow avoided damage.

“I’m the only one that didn’t get hit,” she said.

She said she was outside for nearly two hours before heading back in after 11 p.m.

“It’s been crazy,” she said. “It was a lot worse last night.”

Police Chief Martin Flatley said the pursuit lasted about two minutes and was contained to a couple blocks in Greenport Village. He said all of the occupants in the car either fled during the chase or at the completion.

Southold and Riverhead’s K-9 units were unavailable at the time, he said.

The Infiniti was impounded and the investigation is ongoing, he said.

Photo caption: The damaged vehicles on Madison Avenue in Greenport Tuesday morning. (Credit: Mahreen Khan)

[email protected]

Comments

comments