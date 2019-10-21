Last call for tickets for Times Review Talks on health care

As our local hospitals settle into new relationships with larger health care systems, North Fork residents have begun to see more medical services available to them closer to home.

But this positive news comes as the public has grown increasingly concerned over the high costs of health care and the insurance options available to them. Many workers find the health insurance provided by their employers to be unaffordable and issues like the Affordable Care Act — and proposals such as a single-payer health system — have become politically charged.

The result is a North Fork health care system with improving infrastructure at a time when it has become more challenging to best utilize and afford the available options.

At the next Times Review Talks panel discussion, health care and health insurance officials will be on hand to answer questions from the public. The event is scheduled for noon to 2 p.m. this Wednesday, Oct. 23, at The Vineyards at Aquebogue.

Scheduled panelists for “The State of Health Care & Health Insurance on the East End” include Peconic Bay Medical Center president and CEO Andrew Mitchell; Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital chief administrative officer Paul J. Connor III; Anthony Cardona, president of Cardona & Company; Dr. Jarid Pachter, vice chair of ELI Leadership Coordinating Council and SBUH Medical Board & MEC member at large, who is also the director of Quannacut Outpatient; Davin Laurina, associate vice president of commercial sales and broker service for Healthfirst; and Erica Gerrity, director of management services for Peconic Bay Medical Center.

The discussion will be moderated by Times Review Media Group content director Grant Parpan and will include mostly questions from the audience.

