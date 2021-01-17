Stony Brook Medicine continues expansion to East End with new offices coming to Riverhead, Mattituck

A new medical office is coming to the former BNB Bank location at the Mattituck Plaza. (Credit: Tara Smith)

Plans are underway for two new Stony Brook medical offices in Riverhead and Mattituck, expected to open this year.

Crews have begun working to convert the former BNB Bank space in the Mattituck Plaza shopping center into a new primary and specialty care office, according to Anne Walsh-Feeks, Stony Brook’s assistant vice president and chief operating officer for ambulatory operations.

She said the office will feature a core primary care practice for internal and family medicine with specialists like OB/GYNs, cardiologists and endocrinologists rotating in as needed.

“We love this model and it works really well,” she said, since it’s more convenient for patients. “We’ll rotate in specialists that we know the patients need to see. That way you get all the care in one stop and those specialty providers develop an identity with the patients,” she said.

In addition to the former bank space, the new medical office will also occupy a rear portion of Michelangelo’s restaurant, Ms. Walsh-Feeks said. “Part of their space, they didn’t need, so it was actually great for us,” she said, also noting that the available location was difficult to pass up. “It’s a hub,” she said.

While details of which physicians will practice in the new office are still being formulated, Ms. Walsh-Feeks said they are planning for a June opening.

A few miles west, Stony Brook is also planning to bring a new, full service imaging center to Route 58 in Riverhead.

That office will be located in the Northville Commons office park at 350 Old Country Road. It will offer a full spectrum of imaging services from basic X-rays, MRIs, PET-CT scans and ultrasounds and could open as early as April.

“There’s very few places that you can go close by for comprehensive imaging services and it’s a beautiful new building,” Ms. Walsh-Feeks said, noting that the Riverhead location has “great synergy” with the Mattituck practice.

The new offices will add to a growing network of Stony Brook providers on the East End. In 2017, Southampton Hospital merged with Stony Brook and Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport officially joined the Stony Brook system in 2019.

Ms. Walsh-Feeks, a part-time North Fork resident, said she’s excited for both sites to open and hopes they can fill a gap in specialty services for which patients are often referred to all different locations.

“We know a lot of [locals] don’t want to go ‘up-Island,’ ” she said.