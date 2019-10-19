Southold Blotter: Bay constables confiscate undersized fish, issue summonses

While enforcing environmental conservation laws from the Orient Point cable crossing to Mattituck Breakwater on Saturday and Sunday, Southold Town bay constables confiscated large amounts of undersized blackfish, sea bass and porgies. They also found fishermen exceeding fish bag limit quantities Sunday around 12:41 p.m. near Rocky Point Road in East Marion. Multiple summonses were issued, according to a press release.

• Marlena Sinnott, 21, of Mastic Beach was arrested Saturday around 10:36 p.m. near Route 25 in Cutchogue for driving while intoxicated and failing to use the designated lane. After receiving a report of a vehicle driving all over the road, police stopped Ms. Sinnott for failing to maintain her lane and determined her to be intoxicated.

• An employee of Greenport High School reported to police last Tuesday around 2:13 p.m. that she noticed an unauthorized charge of $126.44 on the school’s Home Depot credit card. The woman contacted Home Depot, which canceled and replaced the card, requested a police report and credited the school for the missing funds, according to police.

• A woman with addresses in Mattituck and Cutchogue told police last Tuesday around 4:31 p.m. that someone had entered her Track Avenue home that afternoon while she was out. The woman said when she returned home, items in her house had been disturbed, but nothing was taken. She requested extra patrols in the area.

• Police left a message for the owner of a boat that was reported to have broken from its a mooring and was beached in front of 2525 Bayshore Road in Greenport last Wednesday around 10:54 a.m.

• A Shirley woman was issued tickets Friday around 6:56 p.m. for not having a valid driver’s license. Police stopped the woman after a caller reported she was failing to maintain her lane while headed east on Route 48 near Cox Neck Road in Mattituck. Police found the vehicle, observed the woman failing to maintain her lane and pulled her over. She did not show signs of impairment, police said, but a NYS DMV check determined that she did not have a valid license. The woman parked on the shoulder of the road, awaiting a licensed driver.

• A Cutchogue woman reported Saturday around 10:47 a.m. that she was the victim of a fraudulent credit card charge. The woman said a Macbook Pro costing $1,845.54 was purchased online using her card and was picked up at the Apple store at Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove. A detective was notified and the woman was given ID Theft paperwork to complete.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

