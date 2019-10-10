A Southold police officer stopped a car with Virginia plates after it was reported occupants in the car stole “several 12 packs of Corona beer” from the BP gas station on Route 48 in Peconic.

Then the hard work began.

Asked for proper ID, the driver of the car was unable to produce valid identification, police said in a Thursday evening release. The driver also gave officers a fictitious name. When he was taken to police headquarters, fingerprints showed he had been previously detained by federal authorities under the name Oscar Mayen Orrego, police said.

A second occupant in the car, identified as Rolman Roberto Garcia Xicay, “also provided a false name and possessed a forged Social Security card matching the false name,” police said. Under questioning, he admitted giving the false name. Fingerprints showed he was also “previously detained by federal authorities under a different name,” police said.

Two juveniles in the car were the ones who stole the beer from the BP gas station, police said. They were transported to police headquarters and released to family. A fifth individual in the car was released.

Mr. Garcia-Xicay was charged with Possession of a Forged Instrument 2nd degree and False Personation, according to the press release. Mr. Mayen-Orrego, 20, was charged with false personation, unlicensed operator and having an open alcoholic beverage in a vehicle.

Both men were held overnight and are to be arraigned in Southold Town Justice Court in the morning.

