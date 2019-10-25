Village to use grant funding to repave some sidewalks, roads

Greenport Mayor George Hubbard Jr. said last Thursday that the village will likely use funding from a grant to repave sidewalks and roads on Fourth Street, Sixth Avenue and the surrounding area, as part of the “road-end project.”

Maintenance work on that project could begin as early as this spring, he said. A price for the project has not been finalized, as village officials are continuing to work on the proposal.

He said the village is interested in repaving Sixth Avenue because there have been “repeated problems” with the sewage in that area between the school and residents’ homes.

The village will tear up Sixth Avenue, insert a new sewer main and then replace sidewalks, trees and curbs, Mr. Hubbard said.

Some of next year’s village budget will go directly toward repaving roads, the mayor said.

Village administrator Paul Pallas said he is meeting with officials this week to determine the next steps on the project.

Photo caption: Mayor George Hubbard Jr. at last Thursday’s village work session. (Credit: Kate Nalepinski)

[email protected]

Comments

comments