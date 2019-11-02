Blotter: Greenport man arrested for allegedly leaving scene of crash involving dog

A Greenport man was arrested for driving while intoxicated last Thursday around 4 p.m. after another resident accused him of striking a dog and leaving the scene, according to Southold Town police.

Christopher Lewis Moran, 65, was charged with DWI, police said.

According to police, a witness reported seeing a man driving on Third Street, at which point he heard a loud noise, which he described as a “thump.” He found a dog, who belonged to a nearby resident, injured in the roadway. The owner brought the dog to an emergency medical clinic.

The witness told police he saw the driver pull into a Third Street driveway and he followed to confront the driver. Mr. Moran denied hitting a dog and when interviewed by police, he said he had gone out to buy cigars.

Police found a dent on Mr. Moran’s front bumper license plate. He allegedly failed several sobriety tests, police said.

• James Ahrem, 56, of Central Islip was charged with DWI Friday. Police said Mr. Ahrem was stopped on Route 25 in Southold for failing to stay within the lane of travel. Police determined he was intoxicated and arrested him.

• A Cutchogue woman who appeared to have suffered an unknown medical emergency while driving, crashed into a telephone pole last Thursday in Southold.

Police said the woman was driving westbound on Route 25 when the medical emergency caused her to cross over into the eastbound lane and strike the pole. An update on her condition was not available.

• A Mattituck woman contacted police last Wednesday around 12:41 a.m. on behalf of her aunt, who has dementia, to report that the family wants an abandoned vehicle removed from their property. The vehicle, the woman said, has sat on the lawn for many years, unregistered and uninsured. The woman told police she believed another Mattituck man was the owner, but that man denied owning it. Police determined that the vehicle was last registered in his name. Southold Town Code Enforcement told the woman they would handle removal of the vehicle and needed a police report on file.

• A man with addresses in Greenport and Southold reported to police on Friday around 8:14 a.m. that his blue Makita MAC500 compressor, valued at $217.25, and a $10 lock had been stolen from his trailer, which was parked on Center Street in Greenport. The man told police he realized the compressor had gone missing around 8 a.m., but had last seen it two weeks before the date of the report. He also reported that the unknown suspect appeared to have used bolt cutters to gain access to the trailer. An investigation is underway.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

