Live Results: Follow to see who wins Southold supervisor, Town Board seats

Polls closed at 9 p.m. across Southold Town and the election results remain too close to call in the races for Town Supervisor and Town Board.

The following numbers are the unofficial results from the Suffolk County Board of Elections.

As of 10:15 p.m. it was unclear which election district was not being counted in these results and no candidates have conceded or declared victory.

SUPERVISOR

Scott Russell (R, C, I): 3,966 votes (18 of 19 districts)

Greg Doroski (D, L): 3,715 votes (18 of 19 districts)

TOWN BOARD

Jill Doherty (R,C, I): 3,869 votes (18 of 19 districts)

William Ruland (R,C, I): 3,758 votes (18 of 19 districts)

Sarah Nappa (D) 3,681 votes (18 of 19 districts)

Robert Hanlon (D): 3,569 votes (18 of 19 districts)

Eugene Gluck (L): 83 votes (18 of 19 districts)

TOWN JUSTICE

Brian Hughes (R,C, I): 3,845 votes (18 of 19 districts)

Dan Ross (D,L): 3,728 votes (18 of 19 districts)

These results do not include at least 473 absentee ballots that are still to be counted. Here’s the party enrollment breakdown for returned absentee ballots: 248 Democrat, 128 Republican, 5 Conservative, 18 Independence and 74 blank. There were also still, as of Monday, 264 outstanding absentee ballots, according to town Democratic Chair Kathryn Casey Quigley.

“The law is that any [ballot] postmarked [Nov. 4] will be counted even if they arrive [Wednesday],” she said. “There could be a few more that trickle in. Probably not a ton.”

