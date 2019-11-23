Town Hall Notes: Stop sign approved for Bay Avenue in Mattituck

Following a public hearing that drew no comments from residents, the Southold Town Board unanimously approved a resolution to place a stop sign on Bay Avenue southbound at the intersection of Peconic Bay Boulevard in Mattituck.

Before the vote, Councilman Bill Ruland reiterated the recommendation of the town’s Transportation Commission, to which he serves as liaison.

He said the issue comes down to pedestrian safety.

“That’s a high traffic intersection in the summertime,” he said, with many pedestrians as well. “It will be much safer if southbound vehicles are made to stop.”

TOWN ACQUIRES GREENPORT PARCEL

The Town Board also adopted a resolution authorizing the transfer of funds to purchase an undeveloped parcel at the corner of Tarpon Drive and Route 25 in Greenport from Suffolk County for $3,444.

In an interview, Supervisor Scott Russell said the parcel is part of an original subdivision in the area.

“The parcel was ultimately seized by Suffolk County for failure to pay taxes,” he said, and was ultimately offered to the town for purchase. “It more or less serves as a natural drainage swale for the area,” the supervisor said.

CHANGES TO COMMITTEES

Board members accepted the resignation of a committee member and appointed members to a new task force at Tuesday evening’s meeting.

Longtime Historic Preservation Commission member Jim Grathwohl tendered his resignation effective Nov. 16 after serving as a member for many years.

“[Mr. Grathwohl] has always been a fixture and a strong advocate of the history of Southold,” Mr. Russell said, thanking him for his dedication.

The board also took formal action to create a Climate Smart Communities Task Force to oversee projects relating to the Climate Smart Pledge recently adopted by the town. Peter Meeker will serve as the coordinator of the task force and Councilman Jim Dinizio, who serves as liaison to the Conservation Advisory Council, will act as liaison to the task force as well.

