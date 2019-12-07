CAST seeks donations as annual Holiday Toy Drive nears the end

Community Action Southold Town will be collecting toys during its annual Holiday Toy Drive through early next week.

Donations will be sought until Tuesday morning so they can be distributed Wednesday and Thursday to local families ahead of the holidays. Last year, CAST provided toys for nearly 450 kids and an even bigger number is expected this year, according to CAST director Cathy Demeroto.

New and unwrapped toys for children of all ages can be dropped off at locations throughout the North Fork. For a full list, click here.

Gift cards or monetary donations can be dropped off at the CAST office in Greenport or by mail: CAST, PO Box 159, Greenport, N.Y. 11944.

The number of local families signing up to receive toys through the drive has been trending up. Ms. Demeroto said 240 families had signed up in 2017.

The deadline for donations had to be pushed up a week this year, Ms. Demeroto said, to accommodate when space is available at the Greenport Fire Department.

CAST has been serving low-income individuals and families on the North Fork since 1965. Their office at 316 Front St. is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and is closed one hour for lunch beginning at noon.

