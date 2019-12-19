Incumbent fire commissioner in Cutchogue loses seat

Fire districts across Southold Town held elections for fire commissioner posts last Tuesday. The commissioners function as the governing body over their fire districts, taxing jurisdictions that oversee local fire departments, whose members are mostly volunteers.

Following is rundown of the election results in each district

Cutchogue: Incumbent Robert Fisher lost a five-year commissioner seat to challenger Michael Finnican, who was elected with 89 votes. Mr. Fisher received 39 votes and has served two five-year terms as fire commissioner. Matthew Martin was elected with 82 votes for a one-year term. There were 33 write-in votes. A total of 130 ballots were cast.

East Marion: Incumbent commissioner Bill Anderson was re-elected for a five-year term. He ran unopposed and received all 16 votes cast.

Mattituck: Incumbent Edward Hanus Jr. won an uncontested commissioner race. He received 41 votes.

Orient: Edward Webb ran without opposition and won with seven votes.

Southold: William Salmon won his re-election unopposed, receiving a total of 23 votes.

Comments

comments