‘Tis the season at annual candlelight tour in Southold

The Southold Historical Society hosted its 2019 Candlelight Tour on the museum grounds Friday.

The tree lighting ceremony highlighted the festivities, which featured “festive Victorian” decorations, a visit with Santa in the barn, Christmas carols and antique engine demonstrations. Kids enjoyed potato sack races and more.

Southold Historical Society Director Dienna Witte-Walker of Southold led the countdown for the tree lighting with Cutchogue’s Hannah Johnson.

See more photos of the event below:

Photos by Elizabeth Wagner

