Southold Blotter: Shotgun stolen from truck; woman reports $3,500 missing from bank account

Police responded to the 7-Eleven in Greenport Sunday evening after an intoxicated Greenport man became confrontational with an employee and refused to leave.

Police advised the man around 11:52 p.m. that he was no longer allowed at the location and a trespass affidavit was signed, according to police reports.

• A Southold man called police Sunday around 9:36 p.m. to report a group of youths congregating at Goose Creek Beach and possibly drinking alcohol.

An officer found one Mattituck man who said he was just hanging out. No alcohol was observed, police said.

• A Mattituck homeowner was issued a summons for cutting a tree down without a proper permit Saturday around 11:12 a.m.

• A Mattituck woman called police Saturday morning to report a vehicle driving eastbound on County Road 48 with a dog crate attached to the tow hitch.

Police located the vehicle in a field on Albertson Lane and found the crate was properly secured to the tow hitch and vehicle and the dogs appeared to be in good health.

The driver, a Bronx man, said he uses the dogs for hunting and would put the dogs inside his vehicle.

• Police responded to a field near Cutchogue East Elementary School Friday after a caller reported hunters close to the school property around 11:35 a.m.

According to a police report, an officer found the hunter, a Cutchogue man, in a tree stand facing school property. A New York State Department of Environmental Conservation officer responded after a search of the area revealed that the hunter had baited the property with corn to attract deer.

As a result, the property has been closed to deer hunting for the remainder of the deer season, officials said.

• An East Marion woman called police to report that $3,552.64 was withdrawn from her bank account without her permission last Thursday around 1:33 p.m. An investigation is ongoing.

• A Mattituck man called police last Wednesday to report that a 12-gauge shotgun was stolen from his truck. Southold police advised the owner to file a report with the Suffolk County Police Department as well, since the incident may have occurred in either Mattituck or Sound Beach.

• Police responded to a report of a possible burglary at a New Suffolk home last Wednesday afternoon. A resident reported that $300 worth of quarters had been stolen but declined to press charges.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.