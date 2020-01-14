‘The Lord’s Cupboard’ food pantry set to move to new location in Southold

The food pantry will now be located at Feather Hill in Southold. (Credit: Mahreen Khan)

The North Fork United Methodist Church’s food pantry, known as “The Lord’s Cupboard,” is gearing up to move from its current location in Cutchogue to a new home located at the Feather Hill Shopping Center in Southold.

The move is set for Jan. 20, and will depend upon the help of volunteers, according to the Rev. Tom MacLeod.

“We are also partnering with two additional churches — the Cutchogue Presbyterian Church and the Southold Presbyterian Church,” he said. “So it’s kind of extended the ministry, which is really a good thing.”

The pantry’s original location was behind the church’s old main building on Main Road in Cutchogue. The North Fork United Method Church moved into a new building on County Road 48 in Southold in June, and officially closed on the Cutchogue property back in September.

The Rev. MacLeod said that the pantry feeds around 45 families at this time of the year, which can be the equivalent of around 130 people.

“It’s a great community effort now,” he said. “And it’s not just on the shoulders of one church. It’s that we want to invite the whole community to be a part of this important ministry of feeding the hungry on the North Fork.”

Helping hands are requested starting at 9 a.m. on Jan. 20, either at the Cutchogue location at 29685 Main Road, or the new location at the Feather Hill Shopping in Southold, Unit 10-2.

The Lord’s Cupboard Food Pantry will open for distribution of food on Thursdays from 3 to 5:30 p.m.