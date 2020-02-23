Mattituck home destroyed by fire Saturday night

Firefighters at the scene of a house fire Saturday night in Mattituck. (Credit: Steve Wick)

A fire ripped through a Mattituck home Saturday night causing extensive damage.

No injuries were reported and fire officials at the scene said a homeowner was able to get out.

Firefighters with the Mattituck, Cutchogue and Southold Fire Departments responded to the scene at about 9:30 p.m. Firefighters were still pouring water on the charred home after 10:30 p.m.

Mattituck Chief Ted Webb said the house was fully involved when firefighters arrived on scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation and the Suffolk County Police Arson Squad was en route to assist. The chief confirmed one person was inside the home and got out.

*This post will be updated as additional information becomes available

