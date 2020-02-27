Village schedules public hearing on noise code changes, despite lack of feedback from BID

Mayor George Hubbard Jr. (file photo)

Though Greenport Village Board members have not received a consensus from local businesses, they have scheduled a public hearing next month to modify the section of the village code regarding noise.

A potential resolution, expected to come before the board in April, would modify Chapter 88 of village code. At last Thursday’s work session, Mr. Pallas said that while the code includes restrictions regarding decibel ratings for sound violations, it’s unclear what those levels mean.

Under current village code, noise levels must remain under 75 dBA between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m., under 30 dBA from 1 to 7 a.m., and under 58 dBA between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m. the following day.

In October 2019, the board contacted the Greenport Business Improvement District to begin a conversation about how to tackle noise violations with help from Ms. Robins, who serves as BID liaison.

Mr. Hubbard said he is “getting frustrated with the process” because the Village Board has not received feedback local businesses through the BID.

BID director and Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. founder Richard Vandenburgh requested that the board continue discussion in March and April and vote on the code change in May to provide additional time for village businesses to provide their input.

But Mr. Hubbard said if the board took Mr. Vandenburgh’s suggestion, it would not vote on the change until after Memorial Day weekend — during which numerous noise violations have been issued in years past.

Ms. Robins read part of an email from Mr. Vandenburgh: “The whole idea of giving businesses the opportunity to adjust is to make sure they are involved in the process … We all know the season doesn’t really start until July, so you’ve got plenty of time to get to where you want to be,” he wrote.

Ms. Phillips said the board has an obligation to the residents and the business community. She said she’d prefer that the board move forward and schedule a public hearing. Business members can attend the public hearing and submit letters with their concerns, she said.

“The enforcement part of it is part of public safety, and the well-being of our residents and the business community,” she said.