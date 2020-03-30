Cops: Driver asleep at wheel after driving onto lawn, striking house

A Greenport woman was found asleep at the wheel after driving onto the lawn at a Bay Avenue home and reportedly striking the house Sunday afternoon, according to Southold Town police.

Police received a 911 call of an erratic driver heading south on Main Street. The 2019 Honda sedan crossed over the double yellow line multiple times, forcing other vehicles off the roadway, police said.

The vehicle turned onto Bay Avenue and then turned into a driveway, where it proceeded over the lawn, police said.

Police allegedly found Ryane Hoeffling, 37, asleep at the wheel and she was later found to be intoxicated.

She was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and held for arraignment, police said.