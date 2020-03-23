How to Help: Stony Brook ELIH accepting donations

Stony Brook University will be collecting donations of personal protective equipment, which will be given to Stony Brook University Hospital. The university is currently accepting PPE donations that include face shields, N95 3M 1860 masks, protective eyewear, goggles, disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizer and other supplies required for staff safety. The PPE will be distributed to medical personnel to use while interacting with possible and known COVID-19 patients.

Many neighbors and community groups have inquired about making cards for medical staff. The hospital recommends sharing sentiments through a cell phone video. Those who wish to send a message of support can email a video no longer than 20 seconds to [email protected]. The videos will be shared throughout the hospital areas and visible as the employees move throughout the day.

“It’s amazing how people can come together to support one another in a time of crisis,” Stony Brook University Hospital CEO Carol Gomes said in a statement. “We’ve seen many posts from friends and neighbors offering donations to help the staff at Stony Brook University Hospital. The entire campus community deeply appreciates the outpouring of support. We are grateful for the community’s willingness to help one another. We’re all in this together.”

Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital will undertake a similar effort as its community relations department collects similar donations for its staff. To donate directly to Stony Brook ELIH, contact Linda Sweeney at 631-477-5164 or 631-477-5100 or email here so a drop off time and location can be arranged.

“Throughout the hospital’s history, our community never wavered in their commitment to sustain our day-to-day operations,” said Paul Connor, Stony Brook ELIH’s. “There is no better example of this dedication than the added extra willingness that our local businesses and residents have shown with their unwavering support.”

Residents at the Long Island State Veterans Home are also missing their families because they can’t have visitors since they’re in a high-risk group. To share a message with a veteran, email a video of no more than 20 seconds to Jonathan Spier at [email protected]. The message will be shared on the digital boards in the facility.

Anyone with medical supplies or comfort care items they wish to donate can contact Ms. Dickinson by email or 631.219.0603 so a drop-off time and location can be arranged and donations can be put into the right hands quickly.

Scheduled appointments are the most efficient and safest way for everyone to comply with social distancing requirements.