Greenport, Southold students create letters, artwork for hospital staff to show their support during pandemic

Hundreds of letters from Greenport and Southold students now adorn the lobby of Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital. (Courtesy photo)

Greenport and Southold students wrote personal letters to members of the hospital staff at Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital to show their support to the health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Superintendent David Gamberg and Ryan Case, director of educational technology at Greenport, delivered the several hundred letters to the hospital last Friday.

The project was part of an initiative implemented by both districts to encourage students to engage in “non-screen time” community service activities over the spring break week.

“During these trying times, it is so touching to receive such powerful words of encouragement from our local youth,” said Paul Connor, the hospital’s chief administrative officer, in a press release. “Many thanks to Mr. Gamberg for spearheading this heart-warming initiative.”

For more information on assisting Stony Brook ELIH and the Eastern Long Island Hospital Foundation in the fight against COVID-19, call 631-477-5164 or email [email protected].