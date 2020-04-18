Southold Blotter: Peconic man arrested on drug charge

Southold Town police arrested a 21-year-old Peconic man on drug charges Saturday morning after he was found lying on the ground near Route 25 in Southold.

Officers located an intoxicated Kyle Sakowicz around 8:15 a.m. and found he was in possession of four Alprazolam pills he did not have a prescription for.

He was arrested and charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and released on an appearance ticket for a later court date, police said.

• Officers stopped a 77-year-old Riverhead woman for driving erratically on Route 25 in Laurel Sunday around 4:40 p.m.

She told police she was looking out the window at the scenery and was advised to pay more attention to the roadway.

• A Mattituck man reported to police Sunday afternoon that his mailbox had been knocked over and damaged overnight.

• Two people called police Sunday afternoon to report a light blue Honda CR-V with a New Jersey license plate driving the wrong way on Route 48 in Mattituck. Police canvassed the area but were unable to locate the vehicle.

• A Medford man was issued two traffic tickets — for driving without a valid license and failing to maintain his lane — following a traffic stop on Route 25 in Mattituck Friday around 5:15 p.m.

• Police advised a contractor working on Main Bayview Road in Southold to stop, as the work was in violation of the NYS Pause Act, Friday around 3 p.m. The man agreed to comply, according to a police report.

• Police were called after a 72-year-old man reportedly stole a bag of potting soil from Agway in Southold Friday around noon.

Police located the man at his Southold home, where he told police he did not realize he took the potting mix. He returned to the store and paid, police said.

• A man called police to report two BMWs doing doughnuts in the parking lot of a church on Depot Lane in Cutchogue last Wednesday around 4 p.m. The vehicles left the area before police arrived.

• A 66-year-old man called police to report a vehicle parked at the end of Sunset Lane in Southold for an extended period of time last Tuesday around 10 p.m.

Police responded and spoke to a 19-year-old who was sitting in the vehicle talking on his cellphone. He agreed to leave the area, reports said.

• Police were called after a dispute over money broke out between two Greenport men last Tuesday evening.

A 54-year-old man said he was hired to do work around a Sound Road residence and the homeowner, an 86-year-old man, owed him $200 and stole his leaf blower.

An officer facilitated the payment owed and return of the leaf blower, reports said.

• Police were called to a Manhanset Avenue marina in Greenport last Tuesday after a report of vehicles entering the property, which was supposed to be closed.

Two managers told police that the business is closed and they were present for security and maintenance reasons.

• Five cases of beer were reported stolen from a walk-in refrigerator on Atlantic Avenue in Greenport last Monday morning.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.