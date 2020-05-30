Community

Anti-Bias Task Force, action group hosting virtual vigil in memory of George Floyd

By Grant Parpan

“For Liberty and Justice For All.”

That’s the message posted on social media fliers announcing a Saturday evening vigil being held online in memory of George Floyd, a black man killed in Minnesota this week after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly 9 minutes. The incident has sparked outrage around the nation after video of it surfaced and the officer involved, Derek Chauvin of the Minneapolis Police Department, has since been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Saturday’s silent vigil, which will be hosted on Zoom at 6 p.m. tonight, is a joint effort between the Southold Town Anti-Bias Task Force and the North Fork Unity Action Committee.

Participants are being asked to wear masks decorated with their own message and to light a candle in tribute to Mr. Floyd. The vigil will be silent, organizers said.

The vigil will be hosted at https://stonybrook.zoom.us/j/98443233929?pwd=OVV0bi9jU1VLTHo2WDZpbnc4R3FYUT09.

Meeting ID: 98443233929

Password: 255409

