Anti-Bias Task Force, action group hosting virtual vigil in memory of George Floyd

“For Liberty and Justice For All.”

That’s the message posted on social media fliers announcing a Saturday evening vigil being held online in memory of George Floyd, a black man killed in Minnesota this week after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly 9 minutes. The incident has sparked outrage around the nation after video of it surfaced and the officer involved, Derek Chauvin of the Minneapolis Police Department, has since been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Saturday’s silent vigil, which will be hosted on Zoom at 6 p.m. tonight, is a joint effort between the Southold Town Anti-Bias Task Force and the North Fork Unity Action Committee.

Participants are being asked to wear masks decorated with their own message and to light a candle in tribute to Mr. Floyd. The vigil will be silent, organizers said.

The vigil will be hosted at https://stonybrook.zoom.us/j/98443233929?pwd=OVV0bi9jU1VLTHo2WDZpbnc4R3FYUT09.

Meeting ID: 98443233929

Password: 255409