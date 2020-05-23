Greenport’s Dances in the Park canceled amid uncertainty around pandemic

The Greenport Village Board opted to pull the plug on the popular Dances in the Park series for this year, citing uncertainty over whether it will be permitted in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The popular concert series presents a different music act in a free concert in Mitchell Park each Monday evening for nine weeks.

But Mayor George Hubbard Jr. said Tuesday that it’s getting to the point where the village will need to make a decision on the event.

“It’s coming close,” he said. “July is out of the question. Are we just going to pull the plug and have the clerk give everyone their money back?”

Board members briefly discussed a virtual concern, but village clerk Sylvia Pirillo said bands wouldn’t need to travel to Greenport in order to do a virtual concert. She said some local bands have participated in virtual concerts.

Village attorney Joe Prokop said state law now urges people not to create activity that causes a congregation or a lack of social distancing.

The board ultimately decided to cancel the event.

Mr. Hubbard said donors will be asked if they want their contributions to count toward next year’s event or want them returned.

He said he hated to cancel the event because so many other events are being canceled as well.