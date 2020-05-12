In Southold Town, who’s running for school board?

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, school board elections and budget votes will be conducted a bit differently this year. The deadline for school board candidates to file nominating petitions with district clerks was Monday, ahead of a vote scheduled to take place via absentee ballot only on June 9.

Here’s a list of candidates vying for school board seats on the North Fork:

In Mattituck, three candidates are seeking two spots on the board, including incumbent Brian Mealy. The second vacancy was created in July 2019 when longtime member Charles Anderson resigned.

Former Board of Education member Mary Lynn Hoeg and retired Mattituck-Cutchogue English teacher Pat Arslanian have also filed petitions to run. Ms. Hoeg was first elected to the board in 2016 but did not seek re-election last year.

Incumbent Southold school board members Scott Latham and Brian Tobin each filed petitions to seek another term on the school board. Two seats are open.

In Greenport, where one seat is open, incumbent board member and vice president Kirsten Droskoski filed a petition for re-election, according to district officials.

There are three vacancies on the Oysterponds school board as president Jeffrey Demarest and member Janice Caufield’s terms are set to expire this year. A third seat is also available on the board as it was never filled after former member Linda Goldsmith resigned in July 2019.

Mr. Demarest, Ms. Caufield and newcomer Erin Johnson all filed petitions for the seats. The third-highest vote getter will be appointed for one year to fulfill the remainder of Ms. Goldsmith’s term.