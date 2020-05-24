New Greenport superintendent set to be approved at Tuesday’s meeting

A sign outside the closed Greenport High School in late March. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

The Greenport Board of Education will recommend hiring Marlon Small as the district’s next superintendent at Tuesday’s board meeting, according to the meeting’s agenda posted online.

Mr. Small is currently the assistant superintendent for curriculum, instruction and accountability for the South Country School District in Brookhaven. Mr. Small’s contract would run from July 1 to June 30, 2023.

He would replace David Gamberg, who announced earlier this year his intention to retire at the end of June. Mr. Gamberg has also served as superintendent of the Southold School District, a joint role he began in 2014 when he replaced the retiring Greenport superintendent, Michael Comanda. Mr. Gamberg has been the Southold superintendent for 12 years.

That joint role will now come to an end as each district makes separate hires. In February, Southold announced it would conduct its search through School Leadership LLC, a Malverne-based firm composed mainly of former educators and school board members. Greenport began its search with help from Eastern Suffolk BOCES.

Prior to Mr. Small’s position in the South Country School District, he had been a longtime principal at of Flower Hill Primary School in Huntington. When he resigned from that position in 2017, according to a Patch article, his interim replacement was Paula Nickerson, who at one point had been the athletic director at Greenport and McGann-Mercy high schools.

The Greenport Board of Education meeting Tuesday is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the school auditorium. A budget hearing is also scheduled for the meeting.

The next Board of Education meeting for the Southold School District is Wednesday. No agenda has been posted yet. Southold board president Paulette Ofrias said recently that the board was still conducting interviews and hoped to make a decision on the next superintendent this week.

WITH TARA SMITH