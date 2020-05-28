On a beautiful Friday afternoon, Greenport Village was quiet as ‘social distancing’ keeps people home. (Credit: Cerria Orientale)

Walking around Greenport Village this weekend, you may notice more room to practice social distancing.

Village officials announced Thursday that no on-street parking will be allowed on either side of Main Street north to Center Street and on Front Street between Third and Main streets from 8 a.m. Saturday through 8 a.m. Monday, June 1.

This weekend’s parking limitations will provide a glimpse into how a proposal to eliminate parking to increase sidewalk areas, and possibly have food, beverages and retail available curbside, may look.

During a presentation made to the Greenport Village Board last week, members of the village’s Business Improvement District said the increased sidewalk size will also make it easier for pedestrians to comply with spacing restrictions imposed by the state as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The impact of COVID-19 on our business community and the livelihoods of our residents and community as a whole has been devastating,” BID president Rich Vandenburgh said at last Thursday’s work session.

The board is expected to discuss the proposal again during a special virtual meeting Thursday at 6 p.m. More information is available on the village website.