Last year’s winning couple, Kaitlin and Kyle Holmes, celebrated their wedding at Brecknock Hall Nov. 10. (Credit: Ken Hild/courtesy)

For nine years, Peconic Landing has hosted the very popular Veterans Day Wedding Giveback at historic Brecknock Hall as a way of thanking the region’s military personnel for their service.

This year it will not happen.

“The success of this event has been due to the generosity of the wedding industry professionals,” read a news release Thursday from Peconic Landing. “Out of respect for them during this COVID-19 pandemic, Peconic Landing has made the difficult decision to cancel the November 2020 event.

“For all who applied in 2020, we offer our sincere apologies and welcome each of you to reapply in 2021,” the message continues. “As always, we thank you all for your continued service to our country. We appreciate your understanding and wish you all well.”

Paid for by sponsorships and contributions from local businesses, the wedding provides “one lucky service couple with the wedding of their dreams at no cost… We sincerely appreciate the commitment and willingness of our sponsors to participate, but feel it is appropriate to give them the time needed to refocus their efforts to rebuild their businesses and livelihoods.”

Brecknock Hall sits on land owned by Peconic Landing, the retirement community in Greenport. The elegant hall was built in the 1850s by David Floyd, the grandson of William Floyd, who was a signer of the Declaration of Independence and a close friend of Thomas Jefferson.