Photos: 106th Rescue Wing honors health care workers during flyover

In a tribute to health care workers on Long Island, members of the Air National Guard’s 106th Rescue Wing in Westhampton Beach conducted a flyover across Suffolk County on Friday to salute health care, essential workers and first responders dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three aircraft participated in Friday’s salute: an HC-130J Combat King II search and rescue plane and two HH-60G Pave Hawk search and rescue helicopters.

The tribute began with a flyover at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital before flying over Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport and Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead around 1 p.m. It then continued west.

A crowd of hospital employees gathered on the front lawn at PBMC Friday afternoon to watch the flyover. See more photos in the gallery above.