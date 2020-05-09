Southold Blotter: Driver arrested for DWI after single-car crash

Police were on scene investigating a crash on Route 48 in Southold Sunday. (Credit: Steve Wick)

Police arrested a Southold man for allegedly driving drunk after a single-car crash on Route 48 Sunday evening.

Police said Fredy Hernandez-Ramirez, age unavailable, was driving a 1997 Honda sedan eastbound around 5:15 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a pole near Boisseau Avenue.

He told police he did not remember the crash directly before or during and was found to be intoxicated, according to a report.

Three injuries were reported in the crash and a portion of Route 48 was closed to traffic as a medevac helicopter responded to transport at least one victim. The extent of their injuries is unknown and Mr. Hernandez-Ramirez was charged with DWI.

• Two people from the Bronx were arrested for using counterfeit $100 bills last Monday.

Police received a report of the duo using the counterfeit bills in Riverhead town and were spotted driving eastbound on Route 25 in a black Audi.

Police stopped Alahnys De La Cruz, 18, and Shayla Perez, 21, near Feather Hill in Southold, where they were found to be in possession of counterfeit money. Each was charged with first degree possession of a forged instrument, officials said.

• Police are investigating after a package was reported stolen from the front porch of a West Street residence in Greenport last Thursday morning

• A 12-foot landscaping trailer was reported stolen from an Ackerly Pond Lane property in Southold Monday around 2 p.m.

• Police received another report of people fishing and having a fire on an East Marion beach Sunday around midnight.

An officer found everyone had a valid fishing license and was practicing safe social distancing. They advised a 28 year-old College Point man to put out the fire and to clean up their garbage before leaving.

• Police responded to a noise complaint on Ludlam Place in Greenport Sunday around 3:30 a.m. A 30 year-old man who was drinking with friends on his porch was told to keep the noise down.

• A Mattituck woman called police after she observed an unknown person walking around Cutchogue East Elementary School attempting to open almost every door Friday around 9:15 a.m.

After trying to enter, the subject reportedly left the area.

• A Greenport man called police Friday after a dispute with a man about picking up his dog’s waste. The unidentified man allegedly told him “I’m going to shoot you,” which he reported to police.

• A Southold woman called police Sunday afternoon to report two men playing golf inside Veteran’s Memorial Park, which is currently closed.

Police responded and told the men, both of Manhasset, that they must leave shortly before 2 p.m.

• A PSEG pole was damaged after a Connecticut man driving a tractor trailer struck a low hanging wire while leaving a parking lot on Peconic Lane in Southold Monday around 9:45 a.m.

• A Laurel woman called police last Monday after she dug up what appeared to be a handgun in her yard while planting trees.

An officer responded and concluded it may have been a toy gun and was badly rusted before disposing of it, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.