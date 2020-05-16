Southold Blotter: Drivers stopped after driving over 100 mph on Route 48

Two drivers were issued summonses for driving over 100 mph on Route 48 in Cutchogue Friday around 5 p.m.

A speed enforcement officer observed a Manhattan man driving a blue Audi at 103 mph and observed a black Cadillac pass the Audi at over 110 mph in Southold, police said.

The Audi driver told police he was having an issue with the other driver and did not realize how fast he was going.

Both drivers were issued traffic tickets, officials said.

• Police were called to a restaurant on Front Street in Greenport Monday morning after a report of an unknown man banging on the window and causing a disturbance.

Police advised the 61-year-old Greenport man to stay away from the location.

• A woman called police to report an unknown man sleeping on her back porch Friday around 6 a.m.

Police responded a found a 21-year-old Greenport man sleeping on her outdoor furniture and was asked to leave. No charges were filed, police said.

• A 50 year-old Cutchogue woman called police after she got into a dispute with her neighbor over packages being delivered to the wrong house.

Each woman was advised to contact the post office and not contact each other further.

• A 43 year-old Woodhaven man was issued a summons after he was found with two undersized striped bass and 28 undersized scallops on Fifth Street in Greenport Sunday around 11 a.m.

• Two men were asked to leave the Southold 7-Eleven Friday afternoon after causing a disturbance, attempting to buy beer without ID and allegedly threatening customers, according to a police report.

Both men left the area on a bus, police said.

• Police were called to Front Street in Greenport Friday afternoon after two men got into a dispute over wearing face masks.

A man not wearing a mask was advised he must wear one when out in public, reports said.

• Landscaping equipment was reported stolen from a trailer parked on First Street in Greenport last Thursday morning around 9 a.m.

• An officer was called to Cedar Beach in Southold Saturday after several fishermen were reportedly fishing without licenses.

Police found more than 30 people fishing on the beach, each of whom had a valid fishing licenses but did not have valid green key passes to park and were asked to leave, officials said.

• Police are investigating an alleged break-in at the CAST building in Greenport last Thursday morning after employees found a window opened and dirt on the floor inside.

Nothing was reported stolen and officials believe the subject entered to spend the evening and left earlier that morning.

• A group of teens was asked to extinguish a bonfire on Skunk Lane in Cutchogue last Tuesday around 9:40 p.m.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.