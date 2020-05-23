Southold Blotter: Skeet shooting leads to scare on beach

A 59-year-old Cutchogue woman called police Sunday around 5 p.m. to report that she heard gunshots while painting on a bluff near Oregon Road.

The woman said she heard multiple gun shots and after her husband yelled up the bluff, the shots increased and she “felt she was being shot at.”

Police spoke to a homeowner on Oregon Road who told police he was skeet shooting in his backyard with friends and shots fired over the bluff were accidental. Police noted that they were using hearing protection that limited their ability to hear anyone shouting from the beach.

The 44-year-old homeowner told police he would move to a different part of his property so that this incident would not happen again.

• A Mattituck woman called police Friday morning after she found an intoxicated 30-year-old man asleep on her front lawn.

Police escorted the man back to his Mattituck residence and no charges were filed.

• A Bayside man called police Saturday to report a large group of people pitching tents and smoking marijuana at Orient Point County Park Saturday around 3 p.m.

Police arrived and told a 47-year-old Corona man that he was not allowed to camp on county property unless it was in a designated campground area. He was asked to take his tents down and police said they did not detect the odor of marijuana.

• Police were called Sunday around 7 p.m. after a man driving a tractor on Route 25 in Orient reported that four unknown youths passing in an SUV screamed obscenities at him and threw a beer can at the hood of his tractor.

Police were unable to locate the vehicle, according to the report.

• An Orient man called police to report that property was stolen from his boat at Stirling Harbor Marina in Greenport Saturday around 2 p.m. A police report did not specify what the items were.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person near Long Creek Drive in Southold Sunday around 3 a.m.

A Southold man called to report that an unknown female was on his property, looking through his vehicle, and then fled the area in a vehicle. Police found the unidentified 30-year-old Manorville woman nearby, sitting in her vehicle nearby which was not running.

She told police she was “just parked relaxing” before she drove home, but was advised to make alternative arrangements to get home after an officer noticed signs of intoxication.

• The Southold Fire Department extinguished a small chimney fire at a home on Route 48 in Peconic shortly after midnight Monday. No injuries or structural damage were reported.

• A Mattituck man called police to complain about loud music coming from a home on Westphalia Avenue in Mattituck around 3 a.m. Saturday.

A 43-year-old woman apologized to police for the disturbance and agreed to turn the music off for the night, reports said.

• An 86-year-old Greenport woman reported a large group walking on Sound Drive in Greenport that was not socially distancing Saturday afternoon.

Police responded and noted that a few families were all separated while walking the trail next to the beach around 1 p.m.

• A Brooklyn woman called police around 4 p.m. Saturday after she heard gunshots near Route 48 in Southold. Police found a family shooting clay pigeons on their property legally, reports said.

• A man was reportedly seen taking a bottle of Bacardi rum from the bar aboard the Cross Sound Ferry while traveling from Orient to New London Sunday around 10 a.m.

• A man called police last Thursday to report that a go-kart driving recklessly nearly hit him and his wife while they were walking on Oaklawn Avenue in Southold around 5 p.m. Police were unable to locate the go-kart driver.

• Mattituck Fire Department extinguished flames emanating from a bucket of rags that were used to stain wood at a home on Ole Jule Lane in Mattituck last Wednesday around 7 p.m.

• Police and Department of Environmental Conservation officials issued 53 summonses after nearly 400 people were seen using Cedar Beach County Park in Southold Saturday around 11 a.m.

• A dead seal was found on the beach near Soundview Drive in Peconic last Thursday afternoon.

• A 49-year-old Mattituck man called police last Tuesday after he let a friend borrow his car and she never returned it. He told police that he doesn’t know where she lives or what her phone number is, since his cellphone was left inside his vehicle.

• Police arrested James Smith, 59, of Cutchogue, on larceny charges last Tuesday after he allegedly stole items from Walgreens in Mattituck.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.