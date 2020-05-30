Southold Blotter: Teenager charged with DWI after rear-ending car at traffic light

A 19-year-old from Sound Beach was arrested for alleged drunk driving after he rear-ended a 2010 Mercedes Benz stopped at a traffic light on Route 48 and Depot Lane in Cutchogue last Monday around 3 p.m.

Hossam Moustafa was charged with driving while intoxicated after police arrived.

• A woman called police last Thursday when a man became irate after he was asked to leave a business on Love Lane in Mattituck for not wearing a mask. The man reportedly called the woman a “b—-” when she told him he needed a mask to enter and could buy one from them if he didn’t have one.

He then got into the passenger’s side of a vehicle and fled the area before police arrived, reports said.

• An East Marion woman called police Friday to report that an ice cream truck driver was refusing to leave her private neighborhood.

Police spoke to the driver around 7:15 p.m., who told police he was just turning around to get back to Old Orchard Lane.

• Detectives are investigating a report of a burglary at Layyah convenience store in Greenport last week.

Last Wednesday around 11 p.m., police found the rear glass door had been smashed open and approximately $1,600 in cash removed from the registers, along with scratch-off tickets and another cash box with an unknown amount of money.

An investigation is ongoing, officials said.

• Police arrested Antonio Sabatino, 31, of Saint James for driving while intoxicated on Route 25 in Mattituck last Wednesday around 10:15 p.m.

Officials said he was stopped while driving eastbound with no headlights on, was found to be intoxicated and refused a breath test at the scene.

He was charged with DWI.

• During enhanced patrols of Horton’s Point, McCabe’s and New Suffolk beaches Friday, Southold Town bay constables issued 13 summonses related to town code violations, social distancing rules and environmental laws, officials said.

• A 63-year-old Southold man called police to report a fisherman on his private beach property Sunday around 4 p.m.

Police responded and found the man had a valid fishing license and was fishing below the high tide mark, which is not considered private property.

• Southold Town bay constables responded to a 911 call from a 12-year-old boy that a boat he was on was sinking in Long Island Sound Sunday around 3 p.m.

Marine units located the vessel approximately one mile northeast of Duck Pond Road in Cutchogue, and rescued seven passengers from Corona, Queens, and Ridge, returning them to safety at Mattituck Creek.

The vessel was towed back to shore and the boaters all declined medical attention, according to police.

• A Mattituck woman called police to report a group of men fishing on a private beach on Bay Avenue in Mattituck Friday around 10 p.m.

Police responded and directed four Corona, Queens, men to leave the area.

• A 49-year-old man from Corona, Queens, was issued a town code violation for a bonfire after a caller reported a group of people on an East Marion beach having a fire and people defecating on the beach.

• A 24-year-old Brooklyn man was issued multiple summonses for driving the wrong way in the wrong lane on County Road 48 Monday around 2 a.m.

• Southold police responded to a report of a “large, noisy gathering” at a Wiggins Street home in Greenport Saturday around 7 p.m.

Officers spoke to a Mattituck man who said he was having a gathering with close friends and reminded him to keep the noise down and practice social distancing, a report said.

• Police escorted an intoxicated 24-year-old man to his Greenport home after a woman reported he was walking in the roadway on Route 48 in Greenport near Main Street.

He told police he was intoxicated and trying to get home after traveling on the ferry.

• Police received an anonymous report of gunshots in the area of Bridle Lane in Cutchogue Friday around 5:45 p.m.

An officer spoke with a 66-year-old man who said he fired “a few rounds” down at the bottom of the hill on his property. He was told to cease that activity in the future.

• A Bronx man was ticketed for parking at McCabe’s Beach without a town permit and fishing without a valid license Saturday around 5 a.m.

• Police impounded an ATV Sunday after a 41-year-old man was seen operating the vehicle on Hortons Lane in Southold with his three children, who were not wearing helmets.

The man was issued four traffic tickets, according to police.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.