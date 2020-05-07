Southold Town Annex drive-through to open Friday for tax payments

The Town Hall Annex in Southold. (Credit: Rachel Siford)

The drive-through window at the Southold Town Annex will be open starting Friday, May 8, for residents who want to pay their property taxes, which are due by June 1.

According to a press release from Supervisor Scott Russell’s office, residents “must have a tax stub to submit payment. Copies of your tax bill are available online or at www.southoldtownny.gov under ‘tax receiver’ department.”

The hours of operation of the drive through will be Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“People are still welcome to pay their taxes either online or by mail,” Mr. Russell said.

In addition, starting Saturday May 16, the drive-through will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the sale of Resident Only Vehicle Parking and Resident Trailer Permits.

The Annex is at 54375 Route 25 and is the former Southold Savings Bank building.